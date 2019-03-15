Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Kimberly Herman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,558.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross B. Levin bought 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $26,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,607.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,026 shares of company stock valued at $75,678 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSU opened at $4.45 on Friday. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

