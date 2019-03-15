Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HCP, Inc. (HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCP in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for HCP’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,527,000 after buying an additional 196,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,527,000 after buying an additional 196,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,861,000 after buying an additional 1,830,425 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,898,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 5,935,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,050,000 after buying an additional 5,960,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

