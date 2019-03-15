CannabisCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,755.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $444,513.00 and approximately $10,755.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

