Camping World (CWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Camping World stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 29,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

