Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position Lowered by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,819 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $101.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/camden-property-trust-cpt-position-lowered-by-cohen-steers-inc.html.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.