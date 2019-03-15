Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares during the period. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-invests-36000-in-adamis-pharmaceuticals-corp-admp.html.

ADMP stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.10.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.