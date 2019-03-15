California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,179,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after buying an additional 387,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.59.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $218,910.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,302.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

