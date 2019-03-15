California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 860 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Proto Labs worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of PRLB opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

