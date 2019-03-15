California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,500 Shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Valvoline worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 59,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after acquiring an additional 684,854 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Valvoline by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,999,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,049,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $17.95 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $110,934. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

