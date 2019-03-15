Cactus Inc (WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

