C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 87,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 149,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

