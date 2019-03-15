Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

BFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $218,448.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $483,829 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,053,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 958,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

