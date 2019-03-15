Buckle (BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 516,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. Buckle has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

In other Buckle news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

