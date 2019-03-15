Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,859,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

