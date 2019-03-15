Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 218,163 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218,163 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $398,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total transaction of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $267.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

