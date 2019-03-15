Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 18,370 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 143.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,370 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total value of $887,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,820 shares of company stock worth $167,287,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Workday from $156.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -153.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

