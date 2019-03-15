Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stake in Star Group LP (SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,887 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.76% of Star Group worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Star Group LP has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $535.03 million during the quarter.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

