Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

