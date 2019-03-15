Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut Brookline Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 215,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.93. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Brookline Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 12,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $193,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 88,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,782,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

