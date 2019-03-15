Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

BRKL has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ BRKL remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 862,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,988. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $193,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,699,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,375,000 after acquiring an additional 549,170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,952,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,801,000 after acquiring an additional 260,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,952,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,801,000 after acquiring an additional 260,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

