Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

HBM stock opened at C$8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$464.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.