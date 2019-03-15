Brokers Offer Predictions for York Water Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (YORW)

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of York Water in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for York Water’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of YORW opened at $33.79 on Thursday. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $455.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of York Water by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of York Water by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

