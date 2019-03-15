Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Price Target at $55.50

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 31st.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $373,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,781,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,924 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,552,000 after acquiring an additional 565,470 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. 56,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,610. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

