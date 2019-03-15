Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Target Price at $1,662.86

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,643.14 ($21.47).

ULE has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,755 ($22.93) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ultra Electronics to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,460 ($19.08) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of ULE stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The stock had a trading volume of 344,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,763 ($23.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $14.60. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

