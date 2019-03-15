Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) PT at $81.71

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

