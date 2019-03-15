Brokerages Set Andersons Inc (ANDE) Target Price at $41.33

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $77,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $123,724 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Andersons by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Andersons by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Andersons by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,025. Andersons has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

