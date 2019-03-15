Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post $779.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.05 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $729.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,225 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $292,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $2,554,798.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,443.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,466 shares of company stock worth $6,105,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,371,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,591,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,902,000 after purchasing an additional 130,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,202,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.01. 3,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,714. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

