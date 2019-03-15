Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.99 Million

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to report sales of $769.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.80 million to $797.37 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Several research analysts have commented on TME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TME traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $18.27. 4,400,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,407. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

