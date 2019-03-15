Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.30. 1,664,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,894. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,552.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

