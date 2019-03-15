Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMST. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.18. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Kirk Wycoff bought 111,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,475,065.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 279,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

