Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,425,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $162.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

