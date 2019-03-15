Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. Santander Consumer USA also posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Santander lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:SC opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $123,855.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,305.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $362,324.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.