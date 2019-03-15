Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics also reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $7.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,759. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 90,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 439,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.