Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 288,019 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 255,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 207,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,000. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

