Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.65. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,142,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,397,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 30,933,358 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,195,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,133,000 after buying an additional 3,593,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply