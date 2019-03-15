Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.65. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,142,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,397,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 30,933,358 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,195,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,133,000 after buying an additional 3,593,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

