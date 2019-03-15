Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

