Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

