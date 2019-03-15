Broadcom (AVGO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.45 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 91.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.36.

Broadcom stock opened at $268.20 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.32. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

