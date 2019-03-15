Britvic (BTVCF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

The Fly

