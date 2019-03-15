BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,477 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,264,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,990,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,118,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,993,000 after acquiring an additional 488,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,346 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,254,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-reduces-position-in-henry-schein-inc-hsic.html.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.