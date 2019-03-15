BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.67 Million Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

