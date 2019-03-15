BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 394.79 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

