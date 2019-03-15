Briscoe Group Foreign Exempt NZX (BGP) Plans $0.12 Final Dividend

Briscoe Group Foreign Exempt NZX (ASX:BGP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

ASX:BGP opened at A$3.30 ($2.34) on Friday.

About Briscoe Group Foreign Exempt NZX

Briscoe Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It also operates bricks and mortar stores, as well as sells products online. The company offers its products under the Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving, and Rebel Sport brand names.

