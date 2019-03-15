Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 72.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Brinker International by 165.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brinker International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $33,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/brinker-international-inc-eat-shares-sold-by-epoch-investment-partners-inc.html.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.