Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The Company delivers its programs online, as well as at its traditional campuses located in Clinton, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company was founded on the principle that those who are academically prepared deserve access to an affordable higher education without sacrificing quality, transferability of credits, accessibility and academic standards. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of BPI stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgepoint Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of Bridgepoint Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $693,452.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 36.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 396,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 72.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 287,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

