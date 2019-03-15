Brian S. Chase Acquires 4,000 Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Stock

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) COO Brian S. Chase acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GARS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Garrison Capital Inc has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.09%.

GARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 86.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

