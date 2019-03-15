Brian Pratt Sells 35,429 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Brian Pratt sold 35,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $794,672.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,512,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Brian Pratt sold 11,149 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $249,737.60.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Brian Pratt sold 110,182 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,444.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Pratt sold 129,812 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $3,009,042.16.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $877.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Primoris Services by 52.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 437,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 47.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 113,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 215,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

