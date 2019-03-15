Brian Gilvary Acquires 58 Shares of BP plc (BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £315.52 ($412.28).

On Thursday, January 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £313.80 ($410.04).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 549.90 ($7.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 456.45 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 652.35 ($8.52).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/brian-gilvary-acquires-58-shares-of-bp-plc-bp-stock.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.