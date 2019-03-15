Brian Gilvary Acquires 58 Shares of BP plc (BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70).
Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 11th, Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £315.52 ($412.28).
- On Thursday, January 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £313.80 ($410.04).
Shares of BP opened at GBX 549.90 ($7.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 456.45 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).
BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 652.35 ($8.52).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
