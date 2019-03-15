Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has C$145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$125.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$134.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$122.50 to C$124.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$140.00 to C$138.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$130.40.

BYD.UN stock opened at C$129.52 on Monday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$81.76 and a 1 year high of C$111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

