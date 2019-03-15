Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 29th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

